Cardinals release TE Deon Yelder, re-sign OL Greg Long

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move two days ahead of their lone preseason home game, their matchup Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team announced Friday that offensive lineman Greg Long, whom they released on Sunday in the first round of roster cuts, was brought back and re-signed. to make room for him, tight end Deon Yelder was released.

Bringing Long back might be because of the ankle injury that Will Hernandez suffered this week. If Hernandez can’t play on Sunday, then Koda Martin would be pushed into the starting lineup for the game and then the Cardinals wouldn’t have anyone behind him at guard.

Long had been the teams fourth-string center behind Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow and rookie Lecitus Smith, but he can play guard, too.

With the return of rookie Trey McBride from a back injury and the recent signing of Josh Hokit to the tight end room, Yelder became expendable and, as a veteran entering his fifth season, releasing him now gives him the opportunity to land with another team with at least one preseason game to go.

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire