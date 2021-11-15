Cardinals release RB Tavien Feaster, 2 from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a trio of releases on Monday following their 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The waived running back Tavien Feaster, who was signed to the active roster last week from the practice squad, and also defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and receiver Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

The release of Feaster suggests that running back Jonathan Ward, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, will return to practice this week.

With Feaster’s release, Ward, James Conner and Eno Benjamin are the only running backs on the roster, as Chase Edmonds was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is not eligible for return until Week 14.

The other two who were released were because guard Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker reverted to the practice squad after having been elevated early last week as COVID-19 replacements. They needed to clear the roster spots to make room for Isidora and Walker.

Other roster moves could be coming to the practice squad. The Cardinals typically bring in players for tryouts on Tuesdays.

