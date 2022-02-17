Longtime NFL cornerback Malcolm Butler is, for now, retired. If he should decide to play again, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

The Cardinals released Butler from the reserve/retired list today, a procedural move that would make it easier for him to come back with any team if he so chooses.

Butler signed with the Cardinals last offseason and practiced with them through training camp and the preseason until he went absence before the start of the regular season for what were described as personal reasons. Those reasons have never been explained.

Butler will turn 32 in a few weeks and would no longer be expected to play at the Pro Bowl level he once did, but if he wanted to play in 2022 he would certainly be able to find some teams interested in bringing him to training camp.

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk