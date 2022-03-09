Cardinals release LB Jordan Hicks ahead of free agency, save $6.5M in cap space

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks. Nearly a year after he was given permission to request a trade because the team had drafted Zaven Collins, his presumed replacement, in the first round, he is now a free agent.

The team announced Hicks was released a week ahead of the new league year.

By releasing him, the Cardinals will save $6.5 million in salary cap space, but his contract will carry a dead money charge of $3 million.

He was due a $750,000 roster bonus on March 19.

Hicks, a team captain in 2021, finished last season with 116 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

After being told initially that he would not be able to compete for the starting job, as Collins was drafted in the first round, he ended up being the starter, playing every game and 97% of the team’s defensive snaps.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, he appeared in and started 49 games, he collected 384 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The starting on will now belong to Collins this coming season.

By releasing him now, he immediately becomes a free agent and can sign with a new team before the frenzy of free agency begins next week.

