Cardinals to release LB Devon Kennard despite guaranteed salary

The Arizona Cardinals are making a move to rely on their youth at outside linebacker. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they are going to release veteran linebacker Devon Kennard.

Kennard, who originally signed a three-year, $20 million contract to join the Cardinals in 2020, did not have a great sting in Arizona. His first season was marred by injuries and COVID-19, and once the Cardinals traded for Markus and re-signed him in 2021, Kennard lost a regular spot in the playing rotation.

He restructured his contract in March to save the Cardinals money and remain with the team. He was due the league minimum but had $600,000 in salary fully guaranteed.

Arizona drafted three edge defenders this year, two in the third round, and re-signed Dennis Gardeck. Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders showed promise in training camp and the preseason, but the emergence of 2021 sixth-round draft pick Victor Dimukeje also must have played into the decision.

With Kennard’s release, Dimukeje seems certain to make the team and seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa could as well, giving the Cardinals fourth pass rushers in their first or second year in the league.

In two seasons with Arizona, Kennard had 43 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

