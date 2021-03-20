Cardinals release K Brett Maher after signing of Matt Prater

Breaking News:

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals feel perfectly comfortable with their situation at kicker now entering the 2021 season. After signing veteran kicker Matt Prater to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million, the team announced the release of kicker Brett Maher.

Maher was signed to the practice squad last season after Zane Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve and Mike Nugent was elevated to the active roster.

Maher was then signed to a futures contract for 2021 after the season was over.

With the addition of the 36-year-old Prater, who has kicked in the NFL since 2007, Maher was not needed. The Cardinals do not need anyone to come in and compete for the starting job.

After the draft, the Cardinals will likely bring in a young kicker or punter to take training camp reps and preseason snaps (assuming there is a preseason this year) from Prater or the 38-year-old punter Andy Lee.

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

