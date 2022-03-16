Cardinals release Jordan Phillips

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips wasn’t set for free agency at the start of the new league year, but he became a free agent anyway.

The Cardinals announced Phillips’ release on Wednesday afternoon. They also confirmed that they have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney and re-signed tight end Maxx Williams.

Phillips may not be unemployed for long, however. An Instagram post from Phillips saying thanks to the Cardinals shows him in a Bills uniform from his previous stint with the team and his caption reads that “the heart wants what the heart wants.” The Bills have already reached agreements with Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones in free agency, but they could be adding even more heft to their defensive line.

Phillips was limited to 18 games over his two seasons in Arizona. He had 33 tackles and five sacks during his time with the team, which began after he posted 9.5 sacks for the Bills in 2019.

