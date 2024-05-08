Cardinals release jersey number for rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

While there was a whirlwind of activity at the top of the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals sat back and relaxed while they waited for former Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to land in their laps. On Tuesday, the image below was circulating around the internet showing Harrison’s new jersey with No. 18.

This lines up with the same number Harrison wore as a member of the Buckeyes. Harrison went No. 4 overall and the Cardinals hope he can become the same type of weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray as he was at Ohio State.

In three seasons of college, Harrison caught 150 passes for 2,495 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.

Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. will wear the number 18 next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z1VLR19Kti — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 8, 2024

