Cardinals release final preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason finale on Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Leading up to the game, the team released its final preseason depth chart.

It is basically the same as it was, minus changes to the roster.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

‘X’

‘Z’

Slot

Tight end

Offensive line

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023

Left tackle

Left guard

Center

Right guard

Right tackle

Defensive line

LDE

NT

RDE

Outside linebacker

Strong side

Weak side

Zach McCloud was signed after the depth chart was released. He likely would fall behind Ojulari on the strong side.

Inside linebacker

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (56) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (49) in the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (56) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (49) in the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023.

Mike

Other position

Cornerback

One side

Other side

Safety

Strong safety

Free safety

Specialists

Kicker

Punter/holder

Long snapper

Kick returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Kaden Davis

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Davion Davis

