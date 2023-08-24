Cardinals release final preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason finale on Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Leading up to the game, the team released its final preseason depth chart.

It is basically the same as it was, minus changes to the roster.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

‘X’

‘Z’

Zach Pascal

Michael Wilson

Davion Davis

Brandon Smith

Slot

Tight end

Offensive line

Left tackle

Left guard

Center

Right guard

Right tackle

Defensive line

LDE

NT

RDE

Outside linebacker

Strong side

Weak side

Zach McCloud was signed after the depth chart was released. He likely would fall behind Ojulari on the strong side.

Inside linebacker

Mike

Kyzir White

Josh Woods

Kyle Soelle

Other position

Cornerback

One side

Other side

Antonio Hamilton

Christian Matthew

Garrett Williams (on NFI)

Quavian White

Kyle McMichael

Safety

Strong safety

Free safety

Specialists

Kicker

Punter/holder

Long snapper

Kick returner

Greg Dortch

Kaden Davis

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Davion Davis

