Cardinals release final preseason depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals will play their preseason finale on Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Leading up to the game, the team released its final preseason depth chart.
It is basically the same as it was, minus changes to the roster.
Quarterback
Running back
Emeri Demercado
Ty’Son Williams
Stevie Scott
Wide receiver
‘X’
Daniel Arias
‘Z’
Michael Wilson
Brandon Smith
Slot
Brian Cobbs
Tight end
Joel Honigford
Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive line
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Left guard
Hayden Howerton
Center
Braylon Jones
Right guard
Right tackle
Paris Johnson
Defensive line
LDE
Eric Banks
NT
Jacob Slade
RDE
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Weak side
Zach McCloud was signed after the depth chart was released. He likely would fall behind Ojulari on the strong side.
Inside linebacker
Mike
Josh Woods
Kyle Soelle
Other position
Krys Barnes
Cornerback
One side
Kei’Trel Clark
Other side
Garrett Williams (on NFI)
Quavian White
Kyle McMichael
Safety
Strong safety
Kendell Brooks
Free safety
Specialists
Kicker
Punter/holder
Long snapper
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Kaden Davis
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Davion Davis