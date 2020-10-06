Cardinals release S Curtis Riley after struggles vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move on Tuesday, signaling the potential return of at least one of their injured safeties. The team announced the release of safety Curtis Riley, who struggled mightily in the Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Riley finished with six tackles but missed several others and was in the middle of multiple miscommunications.

To replace him on the roster, the Cardinals elevated running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad. He had been elevated the last two weeks to play on special teams.

Riley’s release potentially means the return to action of one of the Cardinals’ three injured safeties. Budda Baker had thumb surgery last week, Jalen Thompson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury but is eligible to return this week if he is healthy and Chris Banjo missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday he was hopeful at least two of the injured safeties could play this weekend against the New York Jets.

They also have veteran T.J. Ward on the practice squad they could elevate as well.

The Cardinals return to practice on Wednesday.

