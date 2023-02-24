Cardinals release S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction report. They released veteran safety and special teamer Chris Banjo.

Banjo was scheduled to become a free agent next month anyway, but this was likely some procedural move.

Banjo ended the season with a concussion.

We have seen the Cardinals release veteran players scheduled to hit free agency before the free agency period after they come back from injury.

In his fourth season with the team, he appeared in 13 games, had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Seahawks.

He just finished his ninth NFL season.

