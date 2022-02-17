Cardinals release CB Malcolm Butler as vet seeks potential comeback

The Arizona Cardinals made an unexpected roster move that went unannounced but appeared on the NFL transaction report on Thursday. They released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.

Butler signed a one-year contract last offseason and was projected to be a starter for the Cardinals. However, just before the season began, he decided to walk away from the game and retire. There was a personal or family issue he was tending to.

The exact story never came out as to why he walked away.

He was placed on the list reserved for retired players. The release means the Cardinals have no plans for him returning next season.

It would appear that he asked to be released because he is seeking a comeback to the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Matt Giardi.

With his release, he will be able to sign with any team at any time.

