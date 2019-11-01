Cardinals release Alfred Morris

Kenyan Drake had a strong debut for the Cardinals on Thursday night and that performance has been followed by the release of another one of the team’s backs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals released Alfred Morris on Friday.

Morris signed with the team last week as they looked for depth with David Johnson and D.J. Foster injured. Morris was inactive against the Saints last Sunday, but got into the lineup on Thursday night with Chase Edmonds joining Johnson and Foster on the injured list.

Morris played three snaps and ran once for four yards in the loss to the 49ers. The veteran will hit waivers because it is after the trade deadline and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.