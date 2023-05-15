Cardinals release 3 players, sign P Matt Haack

The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on Monday following rookie minicamp. They released three players — kicker Elliott Fry, defensive lineman Manny Jones and linebacker Blake Lynch.

They signed punter Matt Haack, who participated in rookie minicamp as a tryout player along with punter Ty Long.

Fry was signed to a futures deal after the season but, following the re-signing of kicker Matt Prater, his presence on the roster became redundant.

Lynch spent some time on the practice squad last season before getting signed to a futures deal in January.

Jones appeared in four games last season as an undrafted rookie. He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad.

Haack will now compete with Nolan Cooney for the punting job.

He played collegiately at Arizona State and has been in the NFL since 2017, never missing a game.

He played his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and then played one season each with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

He has a career punting average of 44.5 yards and net average of 39.9 yards. He had 28 punts downed inside the 20.

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More!

Cardinals UDFA S Kendell Brooks receives guaranteed $80K in 2023 Cardinals guaranteed $200K for UDFA DL Jacob Slade TV networks for Cardinals' 2023 resgular-season games

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire