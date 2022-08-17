Cardinals release 2nd preseason depth chart with few changes
The Arizona Cardinals’ second preseason game is Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. As they prepare for that game, they released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Few things changed from their first one, with only roster changes being the only real difference.
Check out what this week’s depth chart looks like. As with last week’s, it is more about expected preseason participation and not what the final roster could look like.
Quarterback
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Colt McCoy
Trace McSorley
Jarrett Guarantano
Kyler Murray
There is no difference over last week’s depth chart.
Running back
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Eno Benjamin
Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
T.J. Pledger
James Conner
Ronnie Rivers was cut so he no longer appears on the depth chart. Everything else is as it was last week.
Wide receiver
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
‘X’ receiver
Andre Baccellia
Marcell Ateman
Antoine Wesley
DeAndre Hopkins
‘Z’ receiver
Andy Isabella
Victor Bolden
Marquise Brown
A.J. Green
Slot receiver
Greg Dortch
Jontre Kirklin
JaVonta Payton
Rondale Moore
There is no change over last week. It will be interesting to see how the playing time plays out. Baccellia and Wesley are out with injuries. Hopkins, Green and Brown probably won’t play.
Tight end
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Anderson
Bernhard Seikovits
Deon Yelder
Trey McBride
Chris Pierce
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
This is unchanged from last week as well. Anderson is hurt and McBride might not play yet. Ertz and Williams are also not playing.
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Rahshaad Coward
D.J. Humphries
Left guard
Danny Isidora
Marquis Hayes
Justin Pugh
Center
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Rodney Hudson
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Koda Martin
Justin Murray
Right tackle
Josh Miles
Rashaad Coward
Kelvin Beachum
Haggai Ndubuisi and Greg Long were both released, so Coward now becomes the main backup tackle at both tackle positions.
Defensive end
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Defensive end
Michael Dogbe
Jonathan Ledbetter
J.J. Watt
Nose Tackle
Rashard Lawrence
Antwaun Woods
Christian Ringo
Defensive tackle
Leki Fotu
Manny Jones
Zach Allen
Kingsley Keke was cut so he comes off the depth chart.
Inside linebacker
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Joe Walker
Chandler Wooten
Nick Vigil
MO/Star
Zeke Turner
Ben Niemann
Isaiah Simmons
Tanner Vallejo
Nothing changed here.
Outside linebacker
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Weak Side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Cameron Thomas
Jessie Lemonier
Strong side
Devon Kennard
Myjai Sanders
Jesse Luketa
Markus Golden
Nothing changes here
Cornerback
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
One side
Antonio Hamilton
Josh Jackson
Cortez Davis
Byron Murphy
Other side
Marco Wilson
Jace Whittaker
Christian Matthew
Darrell Baker
Breon Borders was cut and Davis was added after last week’s depth chart was released.
Safety
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Free safety
Deionte Thompson
Tae Daley
Jalen Thompson
Strong safety
Charles Washington
James Wiggins
Budda Baker
Special teams
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter
Andy Lee
Nolan Cooney
Holder
Andy Lee
Nolan Cooney
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Victor Bolden
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Victor Bolden
