Cardinals release 2nd preseason depth chart with few changes

The Arizona Cardinals’ second preseason game is Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. As they prepare for that game, they released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Few things changed from their first one, with only roster changes being the only real difference.

Check out what this week’s depth chart looks like. As with last week’s, it is more about expected preseason participation and not what the final roster could look like.

Quarterback

Colt McCoy

Trace McSorley

Jarrett Guarantano

Kyler Murray

There is no difference over last week’s depth chart.

Running back

Eno Benjamin

Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

T.J. Pledger

James Conner

Ronnie Rivers was cut so he no longer appears on the depth chart. Everything else is as it was last week.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

Andre Baccellia

Marcell Ateman

Antoine Wesley

DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

Andy Isabella

Victor Bolden

Marquise Brown

A.J. Green

Slot receiver

Greg Dortch

Jontre Kirklin

JaVonta Payton

Rondale Moore

There is no change over last week. It will be interesting to see how the playing time plays out. Baccellia and Wesley are out with injuries. Hopkins, Green and Brown probably won’t play.

Tight end

Stephen Anderson

Bernhard Seikovits

Deon Yelder

Trey McBride

Chris Pierce

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

This is unchanged from last week as well. Anderson is hurt and McBride might not play yet. Ertz and Williams are also not playing.

Offensive line

Left tackle

Josh Jones

Rahshaad Coward

D.J. Humphries

Left guard

Danny Isidora

Marquis Hayes

Justin Pugh

Center

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Rodney Hudson

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Koda Martin

Justin Murray

Right tackle

Josh Miles

Rashaad Coward

Kelvin Beachum

Haggai Ndubuisi and Greg Long were both released, so Coward now becomes the main backup tackle at both tackle positions.

Defensive end

Defensive end

Michael Dogbe

Jonathan Ledbetter

J.J. Watt

Nose Tackle

Rashard Lawrence

Antwaun Woods

Christian Ringo

Defensive tackle

Leki Fotu

Manny Jones

Zach Allen

Kingsley Keke was cut so he comes off the depth chart.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Joe Walker

Chandler Wooten

Nick Vigil

MO/Star

Zeke Turner

Ben Niemann

Isaiah Simmons

Tanner Vallejo

Nothing changed here.

Outside linebacker

Weak Side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Cameron Thomas

Jessie Lemonier

Strong side

Devon Kennard

Myjai Sanders

Jesse Luketa

Markus Golden

Nothing changes here

Cornerback

One side

Antonio Hamilton

Josh Jackson

Cortez Davis

Byron Murphy

Other side

Marco Wilson

Jace Whittaker

Christian Matthew

Darrell Baker

Breon Borders was cut and Davis was added after last week’s depth chart was released.

Safety

Free safety

Deionte Thompson

Tae Daley

Jalen Thompson

Strong safety

Charles Washington

James Wiggins

Budda Baker

Special teams

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter

Andy Lee

Nolan Cooney

Holder

Andy Lee

Nolan Cooney

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Victor Bolden

Kick returner

Greg Dortch

Victor Bolden

