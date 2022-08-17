Cardinals release 2nd preseason depth chart with few changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trace McSorley
    Trace McSorley
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyler Murray
    Kyler Murray
    American football and baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Ledbetter
    Jonathan Ledbetter
    American football defensive end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colt McCoy
    Colt McCoy
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Hamilton
    Antonio Hamilton
    American football cornerback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jessie Lemonier
    Jessie Lemonier
    American football defensive end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Arizona Cardinals’ second preseason game is Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens. As they prepare for that game, they released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Few things changed from their first one, with only roster changes being the only real difference.

Check out what this week’s depth chart looks like. As with last week’s, it is more about expected preseason participation and not what the final roster could look like.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Quarterback

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Colt McCoy

  • Trace McSorley

  • Jarrett Guarantano

  • Kyler Murray

There is no difference over last week’s depth chart.

Running back

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

  • T.J. Pledger

  • James Conner

Ronnie Rivers was cut so he no longer appears on the depth chart. Everything else is as it was last week.

Wide receiver

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’ receiver

  • Andre Baccellia

  • Marcell Ateman

  • Antoine Wesley

  • DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

  • Andy Isabella

  • Victor Bolden

  • Marquise Brown

  • A.J. Green

Slot receiver

  • Greg Dortch

  • Jontre Kirklin

  • JaVonta Payton

  • Rondale Moore

There is no change over last week. It will be interesting to see how the playing time plays out. Baccellia and Wesley are out with injuries. Hopkins, Green and Brown probably won’t play.

Tight end

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • Stephen Anderson

  • Bernhard Seikovits

  • Deon Yelder

  • Trey McBride

  • Chris Pierce

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

This is unchanged from last week as well. Anderson is hurt and McBride might not play yet. Ertz and Williams are also not playing.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Left tackle

  • Josh Jones

  • Rahshaad Coward

  • D.J. Humphries

Left guard

  • Danny Isidora

  • Marquis Hayes

  • Justin Pugh

Center

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

  • Rodney Hudson

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Koda Martin

  • Justin Murray

Right tackle

  • Josh Miles

  • Rashaad Coward

  • Kelvin Beachum

Haggai Ndubuisi and Greg Long were both released, so Coward now becomes the main backup tackle at both tackle positions.

Defensive end

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Defensive end

  • Michael Dogbe

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

  • J.J. Watt

Nose Tackle

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Antwaun Woods

  • Christian Ringo

Defensive tackle

  • Leki Fotu

  • Manny Jones

  • Zach Allen

Kingsley Keke was cut so he comes off the depth chart.

Inside linebacker

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Joe Walker

  • Chandler Wooten

  • Nick Vigil

MO/Star

  • Zeke Turner

  • Ben Niemann

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Tanner Vallejo

Nothing changed here.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Weak Side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Cameron Thomas

  • Jessie Lemonier

Strong side

  • Devon Kennard

  • Myjai Sanders

  • Jesse Luketa

  • Markus Golden

Nothing changes here

Cornerback

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

One side

  • Antonio Hamilton

  • Josh Jackson

  • Cortez Davis

  • Byron Murphy

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Jace Whittaker

  • Christian Matthew

  • Darrell Baker

Breon Borders was cut and Davis was added after last week’s depth chart was released.

Safety

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety

  • Deionte Thompson

  • Tae Daley

  • Jalen Thompson

Strong safety

  • Charles Washington

  • James Wiggins

  • Budda Baker

Special teams

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter

  • Andy Lee

  • Nolan Cooney

Holder

  • Andy Lee

  • Nolan Cooney

Long snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Victor Bolden

Kick returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Victor Bolden

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories