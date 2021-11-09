Cardinals regain top spot in NFC in Week 9

Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
The Arizona Cardinals are back on top of the NFC after a one-week hiatus from it. After suffering a 24-21 Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers for their first loss of the season, they bounced back with a 31-17 road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

They improved to 8-1 on the season and saw almost every team competing with them lose in Week 9.

Here is what the NFC playoff picture looks like entering Week 10.

  1. Arizona Cardinals 8-1

  2. Green Bay Packers 7-2

  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-2

  4. Dallas Cowboys 6-2

  5. Los Angeles Rams 7-2

  6. New Orleans Saints 5-3

  7. Atlanta Falcons 4-4

The Carolina Panthers are just outside the final wild card spot at 4-5, although they have lost five of their last six games after a 3-0 start.

So what happened in Week 9?

Week 9 results

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Cardinals picked up a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

  • The Packers, playing without Aaron Rodgers, lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • The Bucs were on their bye.

  • The Cowboys were beaten by the Denver Broncos 30-16

  • The Rams lost 28-16 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

  • The Saints were defeated by the Falcons 27-25.

What's next in Week 10?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Cardinals will host the 4-5 Panthers.

  • The Packers hope to have Rodgers back. They host the Seattle Seahawks in the expected return of QB Russell Wilson.

  • The Buccaneers come off the bye to face the 2-6 Washington Football Team on the road.

  • The Cowboys host the 4-4 Falcons, who sit as the final wild card team right now.

  • The Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road, playing on Monday night.

  • The Saints are on the road to face the 7-2 Tennessee Titans, the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

