Cardinals regain top spot in NFC in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals are back on top of the NFC after a one-week hiatus from it. After suffering a 24-21 Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers for their first loss of the season, they bounced back with a 31-17 road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

They improved to 8-1 on the season and saw almost every team competing with them lose in Week 9.

Here is what the NFC playoff picture looks like entering Week 10.

The Carolina Panthers are just outside the final wild card spot at 4-5, although they have lost five of their last six games after a 3-0 start.

So what happened in Week 9?

Week 9 results

The Cardinals picked up a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers, playing without Aaron Rodgers, lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs were on their bye.

The Cowboys were beaten by the Denver Broncos 30-16

The Rams lost 28-16 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

The Saints were defeated by the Falcons 27-25.

What's next in Week 10?

The Cardinals will host the 4-5 Panthers.

The Packers hope to have Rodgers back. They host the Seattle Seahawks in the expected return of QB Russell Wilson.

The Buccaneers come off the bye to face the 2-6 Washington Football Team on the road.

The Cowboys host the 4-4 Falcons, who sit as the final wild card team right now.

The Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road, playing on Monday night.

The Saints are on the road to face the 7-2 Tennessee Titans, the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

