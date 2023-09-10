Cardinals recover fumble for TD, lead 13-10 at half

The Cardinals came into Washington as underdogs on Sunday, but they are up on the Commanders at halftime.

Dennis Gardeck stripped Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on a sack late in the first half and Cameron Thomas recovered the ball for a two-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point lifted the Cardinals to 13-7 lead.

The Commanders were able to drive for a field goal that cut the lead down to 13-10 on the final play of the second quarter.

It was the third turnover of the game for the Commanders. Howell was picked off by linebacker Zaven Collins and Collins also recovered a fumble by Antonio Gibson that was forced by linebacker Victor Dimukjee. Those turnovers turned into 10 points for Arizona and balanced out Washington's overall edge in offensive production.

Howell is 15-of-24 for 169 yards and a touchdown along with the turnovers. Joshua Dobbs is 8-of-12 for 63 yards in his first start for the Cardinals.