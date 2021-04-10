Breaking News:

Joe Musgrove mows down Rangers to capture first no-hitter in Padres history

Cardinals ‘really excited’ about WR class in 2021 draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed their wide receiver room this offseason, signing A.J. Green. They already have DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, although Larry Fitzgerald’s future is still unknown.

This year’s wide receiver class in the NFL draft is believed to be strong and general manager Steve Keim likes the potential.

Comments he made before free agency began seem to suggest a receiver could be targeted in the first round.

“On the receiver class this year, (I’m) really excited,” Keim told reporters in a press conference at the beginning of March.

He had just spent a few days meeting virtually with a bunch of prospects, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NFL combine to be canceled. Instead, the meetings they would have had at the combine are not being held virtually.

The Cardinals could go a number of ways with the position should they decide to select one. Keim believes there are players who can fill specific roles.

“There are guys that are bigger outside receivers, you’ve got some quick slots, you’ve got some guys that can do it all – certainly exciting to see,” he said.

But the part that makes you think he might be willing to take a receiver in the first round is this — “the top four or five receivers to me are really game-changers.”

There seems to be mostly a consensus about the top three receivers in the class, they being LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and the Alabama duo of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Then there are those like Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Florida’s Kadarius Toney and Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, who could be those Keim is referring to.

The Cardinals possess the 16th overall pick. Chase will likely be long gone. One or both of the Alabama wideouts will also likely be already off the board by the time the Cardinals pick. Bateman is a possibility, but will he rate more highly than other players at other positions?

With Green only on a one-year deal and with Christian Kirk entering the final year of his deal, getting a “game-changer” would be wise to do this year.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • A sleeper WR/TE prospect from Central Florida could be perfect fit for 49ers

    Jacob Harris was a playmaking pass catcher at UCF, and comes with positional versatility to fit right away with the 49ers.

  • Dolphins fans get well deserved shoutout on ‘Good Morning Football’

    Dolphins fans get well deserved shoutout on 'Good Morning Football'

  • Homers, happy: Twins welcome fans back with 10-2 win vs. M's

    The Minnesota Twins welcomed their fans back to the ballpark by hitting like they wanted to give them all souvenirs. Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by José Berríos, and the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Thursday. Berríos (2-0), who no-hit Milwaukee over six innings in his first turn, threw two more hitless innings before surrendering his first run of the season in the third.

  • NFL rumors: Justin Fields as 49ers' QB has some support around league

    Will Kyle Shanahan surprise everyone and select Justin Fields over Mac Jones?

  • 'There's nothing about this that makes sense': Authorities grappling with the ‘why’ in South Carolina mass shooting

    Police say they have more questions than answers about a mass shooting in South Carolina that left a prominent doctor and four others dead.

  • OL Mike Remmers considered Vikings’ worst free agency signing of the past decade

    Kansas City Chiefs OL Mike Remmers was listed as the Minnesota Vikings' worst free agency signing of the past decade.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Is this the best defense Deshaun Watson has vs. claims of 22 women?

    Essentially it is 22 women saying Watson did this and Watson saying he sort of sometimes did it but not in the way all the women recall it.

  • Masters odds: Jordan Spieth, fresh off first win since 2017, is the most popular bet to win this week

    Jordan Spieth broke a nearly four-year tournament title drought last week.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Jordan Spieth exorcising Masters demons, one hole at a time

    Jordan Spieth, against all expectations, is back in position to win another green jacket.

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/07/2021

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • 3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft

    First things first, I poppa…. no wait. That's a Biggie Smalls lyric. First things first, it's important to reiterate that mock drafts are exercises meant to explore the various possibilities of what a draft may look like. While those who take mock ...

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.