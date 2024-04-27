Cardinals take RB Trey Benson in Round 3

The Arizona Cardinals have added some offensive help to the backfield. With the first of four scheduled picks in the third round, the Cardinals selected Florida State running back Trey Benson with the 66th overall pick.

Benson is a 6-foot, 216-pounder with speed. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine. He will turn 22 years old in July.

He spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Florida State. In two seasons for the Seminoles, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored 23 touchdowns rushing for 990 and 906 yards, respectively.

He joins a running back room with James Conner, Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas and Emari Demercado.

He did not have a heavy workload in college. He finished with only 343 touches over two seasons in Tallahassee.

