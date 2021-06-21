New Cardinals RB James Conner believes he offers a lot to team, offense

The Arizona Cardinals have a backfield tandem of Chase Edmonds and James Conner, whom they added in free agency before the 2021 NFL draft. Conner enters his fifth NFL season and has a Pro Bowl and a postseason appearance on his resume.

What does he think he brings to the team?

Appearing on On the Fly with Lisa Matthews on the team’s YouTube page, he listed a number of things.

He recognizes he has the most experience in the running back room.

“I understand I can bring leadership here,” he said.

He also believes he brings toughness in the running game, but that isn’t all.

“Hard-nosed football, but also get involved in the passing game as well.,” he said. “Hard-earned yards but also big explosive plays along with the other guys.”

He has experience as a featured back. He has the size to get tough yards, but he doesn’t think he is limited to only being a short-yardage back.

He believes he and Edmonds can be one of the best duos in the league.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury won’t commit yet to how they both will be used, but it will be one of the things to watch in the preseason and beginning of the season when it comes.

