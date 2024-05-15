Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas wants to play the Seahawks Week 1

With Kendrick Lamar having verbally decimated Drake, we will have to look elsewhere for the next great beef. Perhaps former Seahawks running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas could be part of it.

Tonight the NFL is releasing the full schedule for the 2024 season, and apparently Dallas wants a piece of his former team. Watch Dallas calling out the Seahawks at the end of practice for the Cardinals.

This cone Deejay Dallas swear to god he’s a threat 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uqgYjjyjHc — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) May 15, 2024

Unless he runs back a kickoff for the first time in his career, Dallas probably won’t get much of a chance at a revenge game. James Conner is firmly established as a strong No. 1 option in their backfield and Arizona also drafted Trey Benson out of Florida State, considered one of the top three running back prospects in this draft class. So, much like last season Dallas is a distant third on the depth chart at this spot.

As for the video, it’s objectively hilarious that he’d have bad feelings about the Seahawks because it was absurd that they kept him as long as they did. As a rusher, Dallas has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his career and has as many fumbles (4) as scores, which he hasn’t done since the 2021 season.

Then again, Seattle can’t exactly take any running back lightly these days. No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing yards over the last two seasons.

