Cardinals RB David Johnson reportedly cleared from wrist injury, working out

One of the biggest injuries of the 2017 NFL season happened in the first game. After 11 carries, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was done for the year with a wrist injury.

Johnson, the first pick in most fantasy drafts last season, is healthy again. Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reported Johnson has been fully cleared, and posted a video of him lifting a kettle bell.

#AZCardinals star RB David Johnson has been fully cleared, his healthy wrist on display with the towel/kettle bell lift pic.twitter.com/vNpmWUetjL — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 3, 2018





There was never a reason to believe a dislocated wrist would keep Johnson out of action into the 2018 season. There were reports he was trying to make it back late last season, so he wasn’t far off. But it’s good to see him working out again, months before the regular season.

Johnson was one of the NFL’s best players in 2016, his second NFL season. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. He has already shown he is one of the NFL’s most explosive players, and a wrist injury shouldn’t affect him going forward.

The Cardinals need Johnson back at full strength. Carson Palmer retired, leaving a big hole at quarterback. The Cardinals signed Sam Bradford, but he’s no sure thing after missing almost all of last season with a knee injury. Johnson will be a high-volume back once again, and the focal point of Arizona’s offense. If the Cardinals are going to bounce back from a couple disappointing seasons, Johnson will have to have a big year.

Hopefully, Johnson’s 2018 season lasts far longer than 11 carries.

Story Continues

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has been cleared for offseason workouts. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

