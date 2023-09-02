Cardinals rank 29th in in franchise value
The NFL is an incredibly profitable business. Every NFL franchise is worth at least $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.
The Arizona Cardinals are worth more than that but rank near the bottom of the NFL in total value.
They come in 29th, valued at $3.8 billion.
The three teams below them in value are the Buffalo Bills at $3.7 billion, the Detroit Lions at $3.6 million and the Cincinnati Bengals at $3.5 billion.
The Cardinals’ value increased by 16% over the last year. They have operating costs of $83 million per year.
The league’s No. 1 team in value are the Dallas Cowboys (as they have been for years), worth a whopping $9 billion.
The Cardinals and the three teams behind them are the only franchises that have not yet reached the $4 billion mark in value.
