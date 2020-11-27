Cardinals-Rams game in Week 13 closed to the public

As the 2020 NFL season has progressed, the Arizona Cardinals have been able to increase the number of spectators allowed to attend. For their Week 13 home game at State Farm Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams, that changes.

The team announced Friday that, based on information and guidance from Arizona Department of Health Services, the general public will not be allowed to attend the game. Tickets will not go on sale.

There will be a limited number of spectators in attendance but they will be only family members of Cardinals players and staff.

The team has not made a decision yet on their final two home games of the season in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.

