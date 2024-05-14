Cardinals rally for 10-5 win over Angels

An eight run 7th inning rallied the Cardinals to a 10-5 win over the Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, CA. Trailing 4-0, the Redbirds rally began with a solo home run from Nolan Arenado. Matt Carpenter would tie the game at 4-4 with a two run single. Ivan Herrera would cap the eight run inning with a two run single.

Kyle Leahy pitched two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief to pick up his first Major League win.

