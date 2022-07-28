Cardinals QB Kyler Murray rips 'disrespectful' suggestions about film study habits

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In an impromptu news conference Thursday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray firmly pushed back on suggestions that he doesn’t review film on his own. Murray faced heightened scrutiny after news surfaced Monday that his new five-year, $230.5 million contract extension has an addendum that requires him to study a minimum of four hours a week.

"To think I can accomplish everything that I've accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious, is disrespectful,” Murray said. “It's almost a joke.

“I’m flattered. I’m honestly flattered that y'all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious. It’s disrespectful. I feel like for my peers, to all the athletes and great players who are in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position that I play in this league, it’s too hard.”

NFL RECORD PROJECTIONS: Will Cardinals reach playoffs again in 2022?

BREAKOUT PLAYERS: 10 NFL players who could make a massive leap in 2022

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Murray then went on to list some of his accomplishments, which include winning a Heisman Trophy, being the No. 1 overall pick, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and being a two-time Pro Bowler.

The quarterback said he does study and declared that there are different ways to watch film. Murray told the New York Times last year that he is "not one of those guys that's going to sit there and kill myself watching film,"

On Thursday, he scoffed at the notion that he doesn’t prepare properly.

“I’m not 6-foot-7, 230 (pounds). I don’t throw the football 85 yards. I’m already behind the eight ball. I can’t afford to take any shortcuts,” Murray said. “I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put an incomprehensible amount of time, blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do whether it’s football or baseball.

"Like I said, it’s funny. But those of you out there that believe I would be standing here today in front of y’all without having a work ethic and without preparing, I’m honored that you think that. But it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, so that’s all I have on that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyler Murray rips 'disrespectful' suggestions on film study habits