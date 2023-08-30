Cardinals QB Kyler Murray helps AIA launch flag football as Mountain View pulls out win

With the Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Arizona Cardinals making Mesa Mountain View and Phoenix Mountain Pointe the first showcase game of the historic start to girls flag football, there was a little bit of everything on a scorching hot Tuesday at Mesa Mountain View.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray conducted the honorary pregame coin flip.

Two touchdowns were scored after the flags came off but the players weren't touched on their way to the end zone.

A fight led to the ejection of two Mountain Pointe players and one Mountain View player.

And a late touchdown catch by Kaylei Yazzie, followed by her interception on the last play of the game clinched Mountain View's 12-7 win.

Yazzie was given a Cardinals football and an autographed Murray jersey afterwards.

"I wish I could have gotten a picture of him, but that's very cool," Yazzie said about seeing Kyler Murray. "I got to see him do the coin toss. It's pretty amazing."

As she was doing a TV interview, her father yelled out, "You got all your skills from your dad, Kaylei."

The game started slowly with dropped passes and the only touchdown scored on defense by Mountain View safety Tessa Christiansen, who intercepting a pass and, after her flags fell off, ran untouched into the end zone.

Then, it heated up near the end, after Mountain Pointe went ahead 7-6 on Moreno's touchdown pass to Moriah Green. Green then made a diving catch for the point-after conversion from five yards out after Moreno's pass went through the hands of the intended target.

With about two minutes to go, a fight broke out in Mountain Pointe territory, after the play ended with three players ended being ejected. That led to Yazzie's touchdown catch from freshman Tierah Metcalf.

"It just goes to show you that this is competitive," Mountain View coach Jesus Arzaga said. "It's not intramurals. It's not powder puff. These are girls that really want to compete and win a state championship."

AIA Executive Director David Hines came out onto midfield before the game with Murry for the coin toss.

"This is huge," Hines said. "We have our local professional team that is 100% behind this. We worked with Nike to help teams get jerseys and uniforms. The kids are excited. We've got 57 schools involved. We hope to double it for next year.

"This is a terrific opportunity for our girls."

Hines said he expects more school districts getting on board next school year.

"It happened so late that they couldn't get it to their executive boards," Hines said.

Horace Raymond, director of community relations for the Cardinals, said flag football is something the Cardinals have been working at for several year.

"Life-long fans is what we're creating," Raymond said. "We want to reciprocate the love we're getting from the community. Bringing females into the sport, introducing it, educating them, giving them a sport they need, something that's sustainable, that's a big deal to us.

"We take it from the entry level to flag and school programs, through high school. We want to teach them the sport and make them fall in love with the game."

Murray didn't conduct any interviews with the media on Tuesday. But it didn't take the Cardinals much to get him out there to be part of the start of AIA flag football in Arizona.

"It goes to show how important it is," Raymond said. "We said, 'Hey, why don't you come out and be the honorary coin toss guy. Let's kick the season off, the first (AIA) sanctioned season. He said, "Absolutely, I will.' I wouldn't be surprised if you saw him out here again."

