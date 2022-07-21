Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gets massive 5-year contract extension

After an offseason of drama, the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have come to terms on a new contract. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Murray and the team have agreed to a five-year extension that will keep Murray in Arizona through 2028.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that it’s a five-year deal worth $230.5 million including $160 million guaranteed. It makes him the second-highest paid quarterback at an average of $46.1 million. Murray is also now the highest-paid player in franchise history.

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

With training camp later this month, the biggest cloud hanging over the team is taken care of.

In three seasons in the NFL, Murray has been Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons.

In his career, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also has 1,786 career rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

With a new deal, he is now set to lead a Cardinals team that hopes to make it back to the postseason for the second year in a row after making it for the first time in six years.

