Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could return against Seahawks this week

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2021 season is on life support following an embarrassing 17-0 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. There is no margin of error left for the team and they have a few more daunting games on the second half of the schedule, including two matchups against the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals and a road game against the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks sit at 3-6 at the bottom of the NFC West with a postseason berth seeming like a pipe dream. What’s more, they may get another tough test this week against the Cardinals with star quarterback Kyler Murray potentially returning from injury.

Murray suffered an ankle injury during Arizona’s first loss against the Packers and has been out for the last two weeks. However, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stated that it is possible that Murray will return for their contest against Seattle this week, but the team is exercising caution.

Kliff Kingsbury said again that the @AZCardinals will be careful with Kyler Murray's return. They are aware they have only a game left before the bye, which brings more rest. As far as Murray playing in Seattle, "it's going to be close." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 15, 2021

The Cardinals could play Colt McCoy at quarterback if Murray is held out, although he is reportedly dealing with a pectoral strain. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that McCoy will likely be healthy enough to play.

#AZCardinals QB Colt McCoy suffered just a pec strain, source said. If he’s called upon to play this week in place of Kyler Murray, he should be healthy enough to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

A Seahawks victory is not assured either way, as evidenced by the fact that they lost to a Colt McCoy-led team last season in Week 13 against the New York Giants.

