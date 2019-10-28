Cardinals QB Kyler Murray calls Nick Bosa 'a freak' before 49ers game

For the first time in their young NFL careers, the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks from the 2019 draft will square up against each other when the 49ers travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Thursday night.

When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray -- the top pick in the draft -- scans the field Thursday, he will have his eyes on 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who was selected one spot behind him. The former Heisman Trophy winner certainly took notice of Bosa's ridiculous interception off Panthers QB Kyle Allen on Sunday.

"He's a freak," Murray said to Cardinals reporters on Monday. "He's a good player, for sure. I'll have to keep my head on a swivel for sure on Thursday."

Murray could be in for a long day against the 49ers' daunting defensive line. He has been sacked 26 times this season, which ranks third-most in the NFL. The 49ers as a team rank fourth in the league with 27 sacks.

To no surprise, however, the electrifying QB has plenty of trust in his team.

"They're obviously a great defense," Murray said. "But again, we feel like if we execute, we'll be fine."

Through his first eight games as a pro, Murray has 1,988 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes. He also has rushed for 279 yards and scored another two touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Bosa is tied for fourth in the entire league with seven sacks in seven games. He leads the NFL with 11 tackles for loss and has 13 QB hits.

The debate is far from over as far as whether Murray or Bosa should have been the first pick in the draft. For now, fans can sit back and enjoy the show. Thursday night should be a treat.

