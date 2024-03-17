New Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder already friends with new teammate Clayton Tune

The Arizona Cardinals have a new quarterback on the team in Desmond Ridder, acquired in a trade this week with the Atlanta Falcons for receiver Rondale Moore. Ridder does not know Kyler Murray but does already have a friend on the team.

Per a story on the official team site, Ridder is already friends with Clayton Tune, the Cardinals’ backup quarterback last season as a rookie fifth-round pick out of Houston.

Ridder first met Tune last year when Ridder was doing offseason training after his rookie season and Tune was at the same facility training for the Combine and draft. The two also had some mutual connections and faced each other in college when Tune was playing for Houston and Ridder for Cincinnati.

Now they will be competitors. Ridder is definitely favored to win the backup job. Last season, the Cardinals kept only two quarterbacks on the active roster. If that is the plan again in 2024, then both will not only be battling for a backup role, they will be battling for a spot on the team.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire