Cardinals QB Colt McCoy weighs in on good friend Joe Thomas' HOF induction

The only offensive lineman in NFL history to ever have been voted to the Pro Bowl for 10 consecutive seasons, former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas will be among the nine inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy wishes he could be there.

“I’ll tell you what, Joe is one of my dearest friends. We talk almost on a daily basis,” McCoy said during a break in training camp at State Farm Stadium. “Our families are real close, and my wife (Rachel) is going to go to the Hall of Fame induction. I won’t be able to go obviously. But I mean there’s not a guy more deserving than him. I got to play with him for three years and his body of work speaks for itself.”

Thomas was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017. McCoy joined him in Cleveland three years later when the Browns selected him in the third round out of Texas.

“He’s a friend and I love his family,” McCoy said. “I love his wife, they’re awesome people, and I’m just really, really excited for him. That’s an extremely special honor, right? I don’t know if anybody comes into the NFL saying like, ‘My goal is to make the Hall of Fame.’ I know that certainly wasn’t Joe’s goal, but his body of work and how he approached his day-to-day and the things that he accomplished on the football field in Cleveland, it’s pretty amazing. He’s receiving the highest honor, which is extremely cool.”

Related: Cardinals will use a huddle on offense far more than the shotgun

Also on Saturday, former Cardinals coach Don Coryell will posthumously be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Coryell coached the St. Louis Cardinals for five years from 1973-77 and in 1974, was named NFL Coach of the Year. He had his best years as the Chargers’ head coach, where he ran his “Air Coryell” offense from 1978 to 1996.

Coryell, who died in 2010, had a 117-95-1 record as an NFL head coach.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy happy for HOF inductee Joe Thomas