Cardinals QB Colt McCoy makes one of top passes of Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 11, giving them their ninth win of the year. One of the stars of the game was quarterback Colt McCoy, who threw two touchdown passes, didn’t turn the ball over and had over 300 passing yards for the first time since 2014.

The Cardinals have won two of three games with him starting in place of Kyler Murray, out with a high ankle sprain.

His performance was fantastic and he made one of the throws of the week.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield highlights some of the NFL’s best throws of the week and one of McCoy’s made the cut for Week 11.

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke seems to be growing into the model NFL backup quarterback, who can deliver wins if needed and can keep a season alive if called upon, while still flashing starter-level traits when thrust into the lineup. That is a mold crafted to perfection by Colt McCoy. Now with his fifth NFL team, McCoy played a big role in the Arizona Cardinals’ 23-13 win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This breakdown delves into how well he fared in some scramble drill moments on Sunday:

Three throws from Colt McCoy as the Cardinals get a road win against Seattle: *Executing the fake screen

*Getting to Plan C when Plans A and B are taken away

*Surviving in the pocket pic.twitter.com/t3Lulg7ysw — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

McCoy has been a revelation. The Cardinals have gone through a different backup quarterback each year since Murray was drafted. McCoy has probably cemented that job as long as he wants it.

His steady play has allowed Murray to get completely healthy before coming back.

Murray is the No. 1 but it is good to know that if they have to turn to McCoy, they aren’t lost.

