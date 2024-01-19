Cardinals’ QB coach to coach QBs in Senior Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals will not likely be looking to draft a quarterback in 2024 but they will have an up-close look at some quarterback prospects.

Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork will be the position coach at the Senior Bowl for the National team.

The quarterbacks on the National team are Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix.

The Senior Bowl, played each year in Mobile, Alabama, is considered the best of the college all-star games. Traditionally featuring seniors, this year the Senior Bowl can have draft-eligible underclassmen.

NFL teams use the game and the three practices leading up to it for evaluation purposes, as it gives players the opportunity to face quality one-on-one competition.

This year’s Senior Bowl kicks off Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. It will air on NFL Network.

