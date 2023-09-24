Cardinals putting scare into Cowboys, Knockout Pool players, in fourth quarter

The Arizona Cardinals have the fans of the Dallas Cowboys and many who picked America’s Team in Week 3 for their Knockout Pool, holding their collective breath.

Dallas trailed Arizona, which is the team so many think is the worst in the NFL, 28-16, midway through the fourth quarter Sunday in Glendale, AZ.

The lead became 12 when Joshua Dobbs hit Hollywood Brown for a touchdown.

It was set up by a long pass to rookie Michael Wilson. That was good for 59 yards.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire