Cardinals putting scare into Cowboys, Knockout Pool players, in fourth quarter
The Arizona Cardinals have the fans of the Dallas Cowboys and many who picked America’s Team in Week 3 for their Knockout Pool, holding their collective breath.
Dallas trailed Arizona, which is the team so many think is the worst in the NFL, 28-16, midway through the fourth quarter Sunday in Glendale, AZ.
The lead became 12 when Joshua Dobbs hit Hollywood Brown for a touchdown.
It was set up by a long pass to rookie Michael Wilson. That was good for 59 yards.
First and goal for the Cards! @josh_dobbs1 sails it to a wide open @mikewilllyy 🔥
📺: #DALvsAZ on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f pic.twitter.com/HjX7RpqqeY
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
.@Primetime_jet gets under the ball to extend the lead for the @AZCardinals!
📺: #DALvsAZ on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/4cQVV3VXVZ
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023