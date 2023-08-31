Cardinals put Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley on IR; claim OL Carter O'Donnell off waivers

The Cardinals continued to use their position in the waiver order to add players to the team on Thursday.

They announced that they have claimed offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell. O'Donnell was waived by the Colts on Wednesday after spending the last three seasons on their practice squad or injured reserve list.

O'Donnell is the seventh player the Cardinals have acquired via the waiver wire over the last two days. That's the most successful claims made by any team in the league.

The Cardinals also announced that they have placed edge rusher Myjai Sanders and offensive lineman Dennis Daley on injured reserve. Sanders hurt his hand early in camp while Daley hurt his ankle in the final preseason game.