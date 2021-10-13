Cardinals put Maxx Williams, Ezekiel Turner on IR

Word this week was that Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the Cardinals moved him off of the active roster on Wednesday.

Williams has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive back Ezekiel Turner has also been placed on the list after hurting his shoulder.

Almost all of Turner’s playing time with Arizona has come on special teams. He had four tackles in the first five games of this season.

The Cardinals announced that they have signed safety James Wiggins off of the practice squad to fill one of the open roster spots. They’ve also designated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and offensive lineman Joshua Miles to return from injured reserve.

In addition to those moves, the Cardinals signed tight end Richard Rodgers, linebacker Joe Walker and cornerback Kevin Peterson to their practice squad.

