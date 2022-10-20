The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Saints.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and guard Justin Pugh have been placed on injured reserve. Brown hurt his foot last Sunday and is expected to miss at least a month as he recovers. Pugh is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The two open roster spots will be filled by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is returning from a six-game suspension, and offensive lineman Cody Ford, who has been activated from injured reserve.

The Cardinals also elevated kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and running back Corey Clement from the practice squad. Blankenship’s elevation suggests Matt Prater will miss another game with a hip injury while Clement’s promotion may be related to James Conner‘s status. Conner missed last week with injured ribs and was listed as questionable after missing practice all week.

Cardinals put Hollywood Brown, Justin Pugh on IR; elevate Rodrigo Blankenship originally appeared on Pro Football Talk