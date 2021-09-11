Cardinals put Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve, sign Kylie Fitts to active roster

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck was on track to play in the season opener after tearing his ACL last season, but a hand injury in practice this week got in the way.

Gardeck was ruled out on Friday and the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss at least three games as a result of the move.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to find a silver lining to the hand injury on Friday when he said the time off will give Gardeck even more time for his knee to get ready for a return to action.

The Cardinals signed linebacker Kylie Fitts from the practice squad to fill Gardeck’s roster spot. Fitts had nine tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games for Arizona last season.

They also elevated cornerback Antonio Hamilton for Sunday’s game against the Titans. He’ll go back to the practice squad on Monday.

