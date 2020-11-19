Cardinals put Corey Peters, Jordan Phillips on IR

The Cardinals ruled out a pair of defensive linemen for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks and they placed both of them on injured reserve a few hours ahead of kickoff.

Corey Peters is done for the season with a knee injury while Jordan Phillips is dealing with a hamstring injury. Phillips did not play last weekend and will miss at least two games after Thursday night’s contest.

The Cardinals called defensive lineman Michael Dogbe up from the practice squad for the game. The move gives them four defensive linemen for the game, which is one fewer linemen than they currently have on injured reserve.

Domata Peko is expected to sign with the team once he completes COVID-19 testing protocols.

The Cardinals also promoted running back D.J. Foster for Thursday night. He and Dogbe will revert to the practice squad after the game. They rounded out the pregame roster moves by signing tight end Evan Baylis and linebacker Reggie Walker to the 53-man roster.

