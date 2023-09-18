Cardinals put Budda Baker on injured reserve

Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least four weeks after going on injured reserve.

The Cardinals made it official today. After playing in Week One, Baker missed Sunday's Week Two loss to the Giants with a hamstring injury, and now he won't play again until next month at the earliest.

A 2017 second-round pick of the Cardinals, Baker has been a Pro Bowler in five of his previous six NFL seasons. Baker asked to be traded in the offseason, but the Cardinals gave him a pay raise and he said he would happily remain with the team.

The 27-year-old Baker is in the final year of his contract and becomes a free agent in March.