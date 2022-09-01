The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field.

Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.

In addition to the Hamilton move, the Cardinals also moved wide receiver Antoine Wesley (groin) and safety Charles Washington (chest) to the injured reserve list. All three players will have to miss at least four games before they will be eligible to return to the active roster.

The Cardinals filled the roster spots by signing long snapper Aaron Brewer, tight end Stephen Anderson and cornerback Christian Matthew. All three were cut by the team this week.

Arizona also brought linebacker Devon Kennard back to their practice squad. Safety Steven Parker, safety Josh Thomas and offensive lineman Badara Traore are joining Kennard on that roster.

Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident originally appeared on Pro Football Talk