Will Cardinals pursue another QB with Kyler Murray out? 'NFL Now'

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has largely brought in his new staff of assistants, but two holdovers from last year’s staff will remain. The Broncos will retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Dixon will head into his second season as defensive [more]
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
Eagles running back Miles Sanders' future in the NFL is up in the air heading into the offseason, and it seems the 25-year-old wants to make his feelings clear. By Adam Hermann
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
What motivated Matthew Slater to put off retirement and come back to the Patriots for a 16th season? His answer in a recent interview reflects where this team stands entering the 2023 season.
NBC Sports' Peter King weighed in on the potential quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization. Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might [more]
The Titans are clearing cap space.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Joseph was the Broncos head coach from 2017-18.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Nothing about Lamar Jackson’s contract situation has unfolded in the expected way. The only reliable expectation for the coming weeks, then, is that the unexpected should be expected. A #PFTPM listener asked this question today: Is there a scenario where Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023? It’s not unprecedented for a franchise-tagged player to skip [more]
There’s no shortage of headlines around the Giants as the NFL Combine gets set to begin next week. Here’s the breakdown.
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy created a stir with his recent comments on now-Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, saying Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the [Chiefs] pass game.” There were several players who came to Bieniemy’s defense on social media, including former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. But when Bieniemy was asked about McCoy’s [more]
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
Triston Casas is a talented young prospect, but he also has a few quirks -- some of which didn't sit well with Red Sox veterans when the first baseman made his MLB debut last September.