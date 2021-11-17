Cardinals protect four on practice squad in Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals can protect up to four players on the practice squad from being sign to the active roster of another team. Since they have no long snapper currently on the active roster, one of the four they protected is obviously long snapper Beau Brinkley.

He wasn’t the only one.

According to the NFL transaction list, the Cardinals protected four players:

LS Beau Brinkley

DL Josh Mauro

LB Joe Walker

LB Tahir Whitehead

Brinkley is no surprise. Mauro isn’t necessarily one, although with six defensive linemen already on the roster, perhaps we will find out about an injury to one of those players when the first injury report is released.

Walker has been playing on special teams.

The interesting protection is Whitehead, a veteran linebacker.

Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins has seemingly lost his spot in the playing rotation to Tanner Vallejo, but Vallejo left the game on Sunday with an injury.

Whitehead has started 95 games in the NFL, so the Cardinals perhaps will turn to him if Vallejo has to miss any time.

