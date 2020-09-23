Cardinals protect four practice squad players in Week 3

NFL teams are allowed to protect up to four players on their practice squad each week, preventing other teams from signing them to their active rosters. The Arizona Cardinals, in Weeks 1 and 2, did not protect the full four players. They protected only three each week.

In Week 3, preparing to take on the 0-2 Detroit Lions, they have protected four players, based on the NFL transaction report from Tuesday.

This week, the Cardinals are protecting a pair of defensive linemen and two undrafted rookies.

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Michael Dogbe

RB Jonathan Ward

CB Jace Whittaker

Teams can elevate up to two practice squad players to have 55 players from which to choose to have active on game days. The Cardinals currently only have two running backs and four cornerbacks on the roster. Ward seems destined to be active on Sunday.

Protecting Whittaker is insurance against an injury during the week, as is protecting the defensive linemen. The first injury report of the week will come out Wednesday afternoon.

