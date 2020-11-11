Cardinals protect four players on practice squad in Week 10

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have made their practice squad protection for the week. They again have protected four players for Week 10 as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills.

According to the NFL transaction report, the following players cannot sign with another team.

  • DL Trevon Coley

  • DL Michael Dogbe

  • RB D.J. Foster

  • CB Jace Whittaker

All those positions have questions with injuries. Starting running back Kenyan Drake missed the last game with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has a hamstring injury. He only played 12 snaps on Sunday. Cornerback Byron Murphy began the week on the COVID list and Drew Kirkpatrick missed the last game. Whittaker played the second-most snaps at cornerback for the team on Sunday.

Foster has been elevated to the roster multiple games this season. He played his first offensive snaps since 2017 on Sunday. He is a core special teams player.

List

Cardinals Week 9 defensive snap counts and observations

