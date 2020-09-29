Cardinals protect 4 on practice squad for Week 4, sign TE to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a few transactions on Tuesday with the practice squad. They added a player and protected four for Week 4.

The team announced the signing of tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad. He had a visit with the Cardinals over the weekend. They needed a fourth tight end on the team after the injury to practice squad tight end Justin Johnson, who got hurt last week.

Baylis (6-5, 250) played in five games with the Packers last season and had three special teams tackles. He first entered the league in 2017 with Houston as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon and played one game with the Texans as a rookie. He has also been on the practice squads of the Texans, Colts, Panthers and Packers in his NFL career. Baylis was released by Green Bay following training camp on September 5.

In addition to his signing, the Cardinals made their protection designations for four practice squadders, keeping them from being signed by another team this week, per the NFL transaction report.

They protected the same four players they did in Week 3 — defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe, cornerback Jace Whittaker and running back Jonathan Ward. Ward was elevated to the active roster last week and played special teams on Sunday.

