Cardinals protect 2 CBs, 2 OL on practice squad in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals, like all NFL teams, are able to designate four players on the practice squad each week as “protected,” meaning other teams cannot sign them to their active rosters.

This week, the Cardinals protected a pair of offensive linemen and a pair of cornerbacks.

According to Tuesday’s NFL transaction report, the Cardinals protected these four practice squad players:

OL Danny Isidora

OL Eric Smith

CB Kevin Peterson

CB Jace Whittaker

With these protections, it raises questions about the health of the depth on the offensive line. Peterson and Whittaker were both protected last week and Whittake was elevated to the active roster for the game but was made inactive.

Cornerback Byron Muprhy played through a foot injury.

Because the Cardinals play on Monday night, they will not practice until Thursday and that will be when they release their first injury report of the week.

List

Breaking down the NFC West race between Cardinals, Rams

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



