Cardinals promote TE Maxx Williams, re-sign CB Jace Whittaker, sign QB David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of roster moves on Wednesday. They placed Kyler Murray and Rondale Moore on injured reserve and designated Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.

They also made some signings.

They signed tight end Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker and signed quarterback David Blough off the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams, following the season-ending knee injury to tight end Zach Ertz, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster each of the last three games. That is the limit for a standard elevation. Since the Cardinals only had two tight ends on the roster, adding Williams makes sense.

Whittaker rejoins the team following the release of cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He will be the team’s fourth cornerback and play special teams.

The move to add Blough is interesting because they also signed quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad, giving the team four quarterbacks between the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Blough spent three seasons with the Detroit Lions and even started five games as a rookie in 2019, going 0-5. He will be behind Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

List

49ers extend lead in NFC West in Week 14 with Brock Purdy

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire