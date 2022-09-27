Cardinals promote LB Jesse Luketa, release S Deionte Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves that will be a bit of a surprise. They released safety Deionte Thompson and signed rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to the active roster.

It is surprising because it leaves the Cardinals with only two safeties on the roster and gives them seven outside linebackers.

The move could be for special teams but perhaps there is an injury to someone in the outside linebacker room.

With only two safeties on the roster, if Thompson clears waivers and is re-signed to the practice squad, he could be elevated to the active roster for the game this week.

Luketa was a seventh-round pick out of Penn State by the Cardinals this year. He stood out in the preseason and the team wanted to keep him on the active roster but didn’t have the numbers with some of the injuries they had.

Thompson, drafted in the fifth round in 2019, had been with the Cardinals for four seasons.

List

Rams take over NFC West lead with division's only Week 3 win

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire